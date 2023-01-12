• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk at a snowmobile safety class in Hill City. Snowmobile clubs are working to clear and groom the trails. Some of the violations addressed included speeding on a snowmobile, both snowmobile and ATV registration issues and angling without a license.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christensen spent the week checking snowmobilers and ice anglers. A detail was worked over New Year’s weekend in the BWCA for the BWCA trout opener. Enforcement action included snowmobile registration violations and license violations.

