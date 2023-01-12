• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk at a snowmobile safety class in Hill City. Snowmobile clubs are working to clear and groom the trails. Some of the violations addressed included speeding on a snowmobile, both snowmobile and ATV registration issues and angling without a license.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christensen spent the week checking snowmobilers and ice anglers. A detail was worked over New Year’s weekend in the BWCA for the BWCA trout opener. Enforcement action included snowmobile registration violations and license violations.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity. Conditions were reported to be variable but mostly rough for getting around. Most anglers were using snowmobiles and ATVs to get on the lakes. Violations were found for registration issues, lack of helmets and lack of required safety training.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration, extra angling lines, snowmobile speed and failing to stop at stop signs. Benkofske also assisted with a vehicle crash and a slumper on local highways.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling areas for ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, failure to display registration numbers on a snowmobile, non-portable shelter on ice without a license, failure to display license on an ice shelter, failure to display identification on an ice shelter, angling without a license and angling without a license in possession.
