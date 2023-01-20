• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent most of the week patrolling snowmobile trails and checking ice anglers. Local snowmobile clubs are continuing to work to clear trails of downed trees and groom them. Most of the trails are clear and snowmobiling conditions are reported to be in good condition. Violations included illegal-length fish and expired snowmobile and ATV registrations.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobilers throughout the week. Good weather over the weekend had the trails busy with snowmobile activity. Enforcement action included unattended lines and license and registration violations.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked on a background investigation of a potential new employee. He took complaints of snowmobilers trespassing off-trail. He patrolled snowmobile trails.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where rough ice, slush and snow continued to impede access. Snowmobiles and ATVs have been the preferred means of access resulting in violations for registration, safety training and no helmets on juveniles. Trapping activity was monitored where deep snow was making some furbearers easier to track.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobile riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, too many angling lines, unattended angling lines, no angling license and allowing youth to snowmobile illegally. Assistance was given at a snowmobile injury crash. Benkofske also spoke to local youth at a snowmobile safety class.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for ice angling activity. Snowmobilers and trappers were also checked. She also followed up on an aerator violation and a trapping complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.