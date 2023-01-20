• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent most of the week patrolling snowmobile trails and checking ice anglers. Local snowmobile clubs are continuing to work to clear trails of downed trees and groom them. Most of the trails are clear and snowmobiling conditions are reported to be in good condition. Violations included illegal-length fish and expired snowmobile and ATV registrations.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobilers throughout the week. Good weather over the weekend had the trails busy with snowmobile activity. Enforcement action included unattended lines and license and registration violations.

