DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported that grouse hunting continued to improve as the trees and shrubs slowly lose their leaves. A couple of anglers were out and some found pockets of crappies that were willing to bite. Several instances of people transporting loaded firearms were addressed.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christenson spent time patrolling ATV trails and checking anglers, deer hunters and waterfowl hunters. Enforcement action included leaving equipment overnight in a state recreation area, no ATV registration, waterfowl-related violations and hunting over bait.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.