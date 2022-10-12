DNR Enforcement report

• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported that grouse hunting continued to improve as the trees and shrubs slowly lose their leaves. A couple of anglers were out and some found pockets of crappies that were willing to bite. Several instances of people transporting loaded firearms were addressed.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christenson spent time patrolling ATV trails and checking anglers, deer hunters and waterfowl hunters. Enforcement action included leaving equipment overnight in a state recreation area, no ATV registration, waterfowl-related violations and hunting over bait.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked deer and duck hunters. He found anglers doing well with the fall bite. He investigated calls of people feeding and baiting deer in the CWD Zone.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunting activity that included trespassing complaints and reports of duck hunting during the split-season break. Aquatic invasive species were monitored as dock and lift removal was going strong.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, hunters and recreational vehicle riders. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful off-highway motorcycle riding, juvenile passengers without helmets, no federal duck stamp, and transporting loaded firearms. Trespassing violations were also looked into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.