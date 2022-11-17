• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on deer hunting activity. As the season goes on, success rates have improved but are still low overall. Most hunters contacted in the field were in good spirits and seemed to be enjoying themselves but said they had been seeing very few deer. Violations included transporting loaded firearms and insufficient blaze orange clothing.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking firearms deer hunters throughout the week. Midweek rain had the deer up and moving and many hunters reported having success. Enforcement action included license violations and transporting loaded firearms.

