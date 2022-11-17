• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on deer hunting activity. As the season goes on, success rates have improved but are still low overall. Most hunters contacted in the field were in good spirits and seemed to be enjoying themselves but said they had been seeing very few deer. Violations included transporting loaded firearms and insufficient blaze orange clothing.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking firearms deer hunters throughout the week. Midweek rain had the deer up and moving and many hunters reported having success. Enforcement action included license violations and transporting loaded firearms.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent most of the week focused on checking deer hunters. The second weekend had much better weather and fewer hunters compared to the opener. The lakes are freezing and ducks are moving through the area.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued to check deer hunters and ATV-riding activity. Protected landings were starting to ice up but some anglers were still doing well during the late-season bite. The cold front also brought out duck hunters who were taking advantage of the Mille Lacs Lake open-water exemption.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) finished his training period with COC Bulthuis. Enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange, untagged deer and trespassing violations. Benkofske also assisted with the recovery of the body of a missing man in the area.
