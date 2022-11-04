• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Time was spent patrolling forest roads, checking grouse hunters and ATV riders. Hunters are reporting varied numbers of grouse seen in the woods, but almost all have had opportunities to take grouse. A complaint was investigated regarding illegal shooting lanes being cut and illegal ATV operation. Various questions from people regarding CWD, early antlerless season licenses and firearms safety training were answered.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking youth deer hunters and early antlerless hunters throughout the week. A dirty campsite was also investigated, with contact with the individuals. Enforcement action for the week included license violations and ATVs operating on state highways.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw more duck hunters this past week. There are new birds in the area thanks to cold weather. With the added pressure, many groups said it was hard to get the ducks to commit to the decoys. The antlerless/youth deer season had average participation, but resulted in few deer shot. Grouse hunting has been slow. Flerlage investigated a wetland/lakeshore violation.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked small-game hunters in search of grouse. Lake activity was monitored where several people were getting their boats off the lake for the end of the season. Verkuilen also attended a district meeting, participated in annual training and issued roadkill permits.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) continued to encounter many waterfowl and small-game hunters on local public lands and waterways. Enforcement action was taken for several violations, including hunting without the required license and transporting loaded firearms in motor vehicles. ATV activity surged as warmer weather returned and enforcement action was taken for allowing youthful operation of ATVs and youth operating ATVs without required helmets.
