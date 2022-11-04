• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Time was spent patrolling forest roads, checking grouse hunters and ATV riders. Hunters are reporting varied numbers of grouse seen in the woods, but almost all have had opportunities to take grouse. A complaint was investigated regarding illegal shooting lanes being cut and illegal ATV operation. Various questions from people regarding CWD, early antlerless season licenses and firearms safety training were answered.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking youth deer hunters and early antlerless hunters throughout the week. A dirty campsite was also investigated, with contact with the individuals. Enforcement action for the week included license violations and ATVs operating on state highways.

