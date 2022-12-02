• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored the second week of the deer firearms season. Snow and wind made it challenging but several determined hunters still made it out to the woods. Enforcement action was taken for hunting over bait, lending and borrowing licenses and transporting loaded firearms.

• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent the week checking deer hunters. There were fewer hunters than the past two weekends, and those who braved the cold weren’t seeing many deer. Not many ducks were left to end the season and most of the waters were frozen.

