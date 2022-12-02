• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored the second week of the deer firearms season. Snow and wind made it challenging but several determined hunters still made it out to the woods. Enforcement action was taken for hunting over bait, lending and borrowing licenses and transporting loaded firearms.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent the week checking deer hunters. There were fewer hunters than the past two weekends, and those who braved the cold weren’t seeing many deer. Not many ducks were left to end the season and most of the waters were frozen.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent the week working deer hunters for the final week of the rifle season. Hunters reported having some success, but overall success rates were low. Anglers are getting restless waiting for ice-up as smaller lakes and backwaters are beginning to lock up. Please check ice often if you venture out on early ice.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued checking deer hunters. There were complaints of baiting, trespassing and hunting after the season closed. Some waterfowl hunters were still out despite shallow waters freezing over.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported a slow deer season with lower numbers of hunters around for the third weekend of the season. Enforcement action was taken for untagged deer, borrowing licenses, and taking overlimits of deer. Benkofske also investigated waterfowl-hunting violations.
