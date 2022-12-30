• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked one of the quietest fisher/marten/bobcat openers in recent history. Significant snowfall hampered both trappers and anglers alike, making forest roads impassable and lakes difficult to access. Several people were out riding the snow-filled ditches on their snowmobiles.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) continued a background investigation of a potential new employee. There’s enough snow on the trails to draw out snowmobile riders. The area snowmobile clubs had a lot of work in clearing the trails, just to have more trees block them due to the heavy snow. Use caution because many trails are still not clear. The lakes are harder to access due to slush. Trapping activity was low for the opener of the bobcat, fisher and marten season.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christenson spent time checking ice anglers, ATV riders and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Snowmobile trails were in tough shape after the heavy snow, and volunteer trail crews were busy trying to get them back open. Enforcement action included trout fishing during a closed season and recreational vehicle registration violations.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where a heavy layer of snow was piled on top of a marginal ice sheet. The heavy snow made for slushy conditions. Snowmobiling activity was also monitored as conditions improved dramatically.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) maintained equipment and checked ice anglers in the area. The winter storm made many lakes slushy and snowmobile trails had many downed trees. If you plan to ice fish or snowmobile, please use caution.
