• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked one of the quietest fisher/marten/bobcat openers in recent history. Significant snowfall hampered both trappers and anglers alike, making forest roads impassable and lakes difficult to access. Several people were out riding the snow-filled ditches on their snowmobiles.

• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) continued a background investigation of a potential new employee. There’s enough snow on the trails to draw out snowmobile riders. The area snowmobile clubs had a lot of work in clearing the trails, just to have more trees block them due to the heavy snow. Use caution because many trails are still not clear. The lakes are harder to access due to slush. Trapping activity was low for the opener of the bobcat, fisher and marten season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.