• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed a big increase in angling and snowmobiling activity as the cold snap ended and temperatures began to rise. Several people mentioned encountering wildlife on the snowmobile trails. If you encounter wildlife on the snowmobile trail, please slow down and give them a chance to get off safely to reduce unnecessary stress on the animals.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) checked anglers and snowmobilers throughout the week. A detail was worked on Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake over the weekend. Enforcement action included extra lines, walleye overlimits and shelter license violations.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where colder weather froze slush and allowed broader fish house access. Snowmobile riders were out but lake surfaces were rough and caused limited speed. Many pelts are prime this time of year, resulting in predator hunters getting checked and contending with deep snow depths. Many local deer were yarded up and showing signs of stress.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement was taken for no trout stamp and expired snowmobile registration. State parks were patrolled. Benkofske also worked ongoing deer cases from this past fall season.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines, unmeasurable fish, shelter on the ice without a license, failure to display a shelter license, failure to display shelter ID, no fishing license in possession, failure to display snowmobile registration decal and litter. She also spent time following up on a wolf depredation.
