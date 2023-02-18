• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed a big increase in angling and snowmobiling activity as the cold snap ended and temperatures began to rise. Several people mentioned encountering wildlife on the snowmobile trails. If you encounter wildlife on the snowmobile trail, please slow down and give them a chance to get off safely to reduce unnecessary stress on the animals.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) checked anglers and snowmobilers throughout the week. A detail was worked on Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake over the weekend. Enforcement action included extra lines, walleye overlimits and shelter license violations.

