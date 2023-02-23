• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time talking with anglers who were enjoying the warmer weather and sunshine. Most anglers reported a midwinter lull in fishing success, but some were able to find the schools of crappies and did well. Snowmobile trails were patrolled and overall compliance for speed and registration was good.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time attending training and checking anglers throughout the week. Anglers are reporting a slow bite but people are finding some panfish throughout the area.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended training at Camp Ripley. He worked from the snowmobile. The trails are suffering from the warm weather.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity. Mild weather had anglers out catching perch and crappies. Snowmobile riders were out but trail conditions deteriorated rapidly with the thaw. Verkuilen also attended training and checked trapping activity.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobile riders. Enforcement action was taken for failing to stop at stop signs, snowmobile speed, and angling without licenses. Calls of dogs chasing deer and litter were investigated.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations. She also spent time attending annual training.
