• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time talking with anglers who were enjoying the warmer weather and sunshine. Most anglers reported a midwinter lull in fishing success, but some were able to find the schools of crappies and did well. Snowmobile trails were patrolled and overall compliance for speed and registration was good.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time attending training and checking anglers throughout the week. Anglers are reporting a slow bite but people are finding some panfish throughout the area.

