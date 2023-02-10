• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on ice fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success slowed way down with the recent cold snap. Snowmobilers who dressed appropriately and were willing to brave the weather found that the trails were in great shape and had very few users.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) finished a background investigation for a potential new employee. He attended the funeral for Montgomery Police Department Officer Gordy Prochaska with Honor Guard duties.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where cold weather created some challenges for people. Snowmobile trails stayed in very good condition and sled traffic was spread around the state. Hunters and their dogs were checked as they tried to stay on top of the snow in pursuit of rabbits.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked snowmobiling activity and anglers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for speed, snowmobile registration and extra angling lines. Reports of ice fishing litter were investigated. Fur registration was attended by Benkofske and wildlife staff in Aitkin.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and worked at the Aitkin fur registration. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations, including extra lines and unattended lines. One case involved a walleye struggling at the end of an unattended line. Always remember to pull up lines when leaving your fish house.
