• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Investigations are ongoing.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent time checking anglers on area lakes. Ice conditions have been good for travel and many lakes are seeing the most pressure now for the whole season. Snowmobile trails are usable, but could use some more snow, with dirt starting to show in places.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice angling activity, including a local fishing contest. Several fish houses were being removed from the lakes due to the snow forecast and the season winding down. A lot of snowmobile riders were out despite icy conditions.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, snowmobilers and ATV riders in the area. Enforcement was taken for snowmobile off-trail and riding in prohibited areas, expired registration, angling without licenses and possession of controlled substances. Benkofske would like to remind people that ATVs cannot operate on snowmobile trails. This violation was seen numerous times in the past week as snow depths were compacted from the warm weather.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, shelter on the ice without a license, failure to display a shelter license, failure to display shelter identification, no license in possession, operating an ATV without lights, failure to renew ATV registration and driving after suspension.
