• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) followed up on several complaints involving snowmobile riders. The trails remain in good shape, with the fresh layer of snow that fell this past week. Fishing success varies from lake to lake, but anglers seemed happy with the warmer weather and were able to comfortably move around outside of the fish house.

• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended the Deerwood Outdoor and Gun Show and talked with many attendees outside the TIP Wall of Shame trailer. He checked anglers, finding good ice conditions and less reliable panfish bites. Snowmobile trails are in good condition in the area and are seeing high use on the weekends.

