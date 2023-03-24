• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported that cold weather and high winds hampered outdoor activities for most of the week. When the weather allowed, several youth anglers were out with their parents finding success catching panfish. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobile violations.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time working snowmobile riders and conducting investigations throughout the week. Trails were in great condition for snowmobile activity over the weekend.

