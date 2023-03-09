• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported that as the weather fluctuated, so did the outdoor activity in the area. Snowmobile trails remain in good shape overall but are starting to show wear in certain areas. Anglers are reminded that fishing licenses will expire soon, and a new license needed after March 1.

• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking ice anglers and conducting investigations throughout the week. Recent snow had the snowmobile trails in good condition and many riders were out enjoying the good weekend weather.

