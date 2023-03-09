• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reported that as the weather fluctuated, so did the outdoor activity in the area. Snowmobile trails remain in good shape overall but are starting to show wear in certain areas. Anglers are reminded that fishing licenses will expire soon, and a new license needed after March 1.
• CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking ice anglers and conducting investigations throughout the week. Recent snow had the snowmobile trails in good condition and many riders were out enjoying the good weekend weather.
• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw many people get fish houses off the lakes before the snow. He attended training in Duluth and worked a snowmobile detail in Lake County. Snowmobile trails were good in the station and they saw a lot of use over the weekend.
• CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked anglers as the final week of the game fish season wound down. Fish houses were coming off the lakes but were generating litter complaints. The latest round of snow brought out more snowmobile activity.
• CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and recreational vehicles. State parks were patrolled, and trout anglers were checked. Calls of nuisance animals were taken care of.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake. Many non-portable shelters have been removed from lakes.
