• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor bear-baiting activity. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley attending training to become a field training officer. Several bear baits that were placed illegally were investigated.

• CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) talked with lakeshore owners about aquatic vegetation being removed illegally. He checked bear baits leading up to the bear-hunting season. Angling and wild rice harvest were monitored.

