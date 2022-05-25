A Hill City man, James Robert Hess, has been charged with allegedly fatally shooting his brother, William Harold Hess Jr. and leaving his body in a homemade camper for the last six month.
According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, James Robert Hess, 48, was charged with second degree murder for the October 2021 shooting death of his brother. Investigators arrested James Robert Hess, Tuesday morning, May 24 at his home. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aitkin County Jail.
The victim, identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as William Harold Hess Jr., 52, Hill City, was found deceased from a gunshot wound on May 12, 2022, inside of a homemade camper just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township in Aitkin County.
The homicide investigation was conducted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with significant assistance from the Aitkin, Itasca and Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team (AIM VCET).
James Robert Hess appeared in Aitkin County District Court on May 25 before the Honorable Judge David Hermerding. His release conditions have been set at $1,000,000 bail or bond with no conditions, or $500,000 non-cash bond with conditions, or $500,000 cash bail with conditions.
Hess remains in the Aitkin County Jail with additional charges pending.
