Ninth District Judge David Hermerding denied all motions in the omnibus hearing for Joshua Karjala Dec. 17 – accused of murder in Aitkin County.
A plea hearing for Karjala has been scheduled for Jan. 7. No more information about the plea hearing was available as of press deadline. A request for information from Karjala’s defense attorney Steven Bergeson was not answered.
Karjala has been charged with murder in the second degree, and second-degree murder without intent following the death of Michelle Mae, a 35-year-old from Outing.
Karjala’s defense team had requested motions to both suppress a statement made to police, and to dismiss the case in its entirety.
The judge ruled that the motions are, in all respects, denied.
The family of Mae reported her missing Oct. 3 of last year. On Oct. 4, after locating her 2004 Jeep Liberty, investigation and searches began for Mae.
Over the course of the following 10 days, numerous agencies participated in daily ground searches and K-9 searches in a five mile radius of the location where the vehicle was recovered.
Drone searches and water searches were conducted. Search warrants were issued for cell account data. In addition, search warrants were executed at a rural private property near Swatara.
On Oct. 15, while executing a search warrant at the residence of Karjala, the body of Mae was located. The Ramsey County medical examiner later ruled her death was a homicide.
