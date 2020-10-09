K-9 Loki makes area headlines

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer is being lauded after his work on a recent case.
According to a press release, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Clark Township Sept. 22.
After arriving on scene, officers determined that several campers had been broken into. Deputies checked the area and located the suspect vehicle at a nearby address.
When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle, the driver did not stop. Shortly after, both occupants fled on foot into a wooded area.
Aitkin County’s K-9 officer, Loki was deployed. He was able to locate and apprehend one of the suspects, later identified as Nicholas Timothy Bassett of Togo.
Sheriff’s deputies took the second suspect, Andrew Julius Torgerson, 33, of Walker into custody with the assistance of Loki and a report from a concerned citizen.
Both Bassett and Torgerson are facing charges of burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle and theft. Additional burglary and theft charges are pending for their connection to multiple related crimes in the Tamarack area.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is asking property owners to check their buildings for signs of forced entry and missing property.
Report any suspicious activity to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The direct dial to dispatch is 218-927-7400.
