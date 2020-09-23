Karjala attorneys request dismissal

In a Sept. 9 contested omnibus hearing in Aitkin County Court, attorneys for Joshua Karjala filed two motions – one to dismiss the case entirely and a second to supress a statement made by Karjala to police.
Karjala is charged with second-degree felony murder, as well as murder in the second degree without intent.
The motions are under consideration by District 3 Judge David Hermerding, but have yet to be ruled on.
Karjala has been in the Aitkin County Jail since his arrest in November, unable to meet the conditions or raise the money for his bond, which ranges from $500,000 with conditions and up to $5 million without.
The family of 35-year-old Michelle Mary Mae, Outing, reported her missing Oct. 3 of last year. On Oct. 4, after locating her 2004 Jeep Liberty, investigation and searches began for Mae.
Over the course of the following 10 days, numerous agencies participated in daily ground searches and K-9 searches in a five mile radius of the location where the vehicle was recovered.
Drone searches and water searches were conducted. Search warrants were issued for cell account data. In addition, search warrants were executed at a rural private property near Swatara.
On Oct. 15, while executing a search warrant at the residence of Karjala, the body of Mae was located. Mae’s body was transported to the Ramsey County medical examiner for autopsy. On Oct. 16, the Ramsey County medical examiner determined Mae’s manner of death to be homicide.
Karjala was charged Nov. 7, and has been in and out of the court since then, with first public defenders and then his attorneys contesting evidence, filing for extensions and now requesting a dismissal of the case or the supression of Karjala’s statement.
