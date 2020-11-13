An order issued Nov. 6 in Aitkin County Court, Judge David Hermerding denied a motion to dismiss the murder charges against Joshua Karjala.
In the order, which referred to the contested omnibus hearing held Sept. 3, Hermerding said he took into account the arguments of all parties, files, records submissions and proceedings in denying the motion.
The 13-page document reviewed the highlights of the timeline regarding the death of Michelle Mae, from which two charges stemmed – felony murder in the second degree, the second charge reading without intent.
The family of 35-year-old Michelle Mary Mae, Outing, reported her missing Oct. 3 of last year. On Oct. 4, after locating her 2004 Jeep Liberty, investigation and searches began for Mae.
Over the course of the following 10 days, numerous agencies participated in daily ground searches and K-9 searches in a five mile radius of the location where the vehicle was recovered.
Drone searches and water searches were conducted. Search warrants were issued for cell account data. In addition, search warrants were executed at a rural private property near Swatara.
On Oct. 15, while executing a search warrant at the residence of Karjala, the body of Mae was located. Mae’s body was transported to the Ramsey County medical examiner for autopsy. On Oct. 16, the Ramsey County medical examiner determined Mae’s manner of death to be homicide.
Karjala was charged Nov. 7, and has been in and out of the court since then.
