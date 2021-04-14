With a final ruling on two motions before the court, the murder case involving Joshua Karjala appears ready to begin June 14.
Judge David Hermerding ruled at the end of March that Karjala was not entitled to a Spriegl hearing and that the state could consider evidence from prior crimes.
There is no indication that Karjala or his attorneys have requested a change of venue at this point.
Karjala is charged with felony murder in the second degree, both with and without intent. It carries a penalty of up to 40 years in jail. He is being accused in the death of Michelle Mae, a 35-year-old from Outing.
The family of Mae reported her missing Oct. 3, 2019. On Oct. 4, after locating her 2004 Jeep Liberty, investigation and searches began for Mae. Over the course of the following 10 days, numerous agencies participated in daily ground searches and K-9 searches in a five mile radius of the location where the vehicle was recovered.
Drone searches and water searches were conducted. Search warrants were issued for cell account data. In addition, search warrants were executed at a rural private property near Swatara.
On Oct. 15, while executing a search warrant at the residence of Karjala, the body of Mae was located. Mae’s body was transported to the Ramsey County medical examiner for autopsy, who determined Mae’s manner of death to be homicide. Karjala was charged about a month later.
