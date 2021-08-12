Following an investigation involving the United States Postal Service, the Minnesota Bureau of Investigation, and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Matt Brime Bailey, 41, of McGregor, was arrested and is being held on charges of 1st Degree Felony Controlled Substance Possession and Felony Felon in Possession of Firearm.
On August 10, 2021, BCA Special Agents, US Postal Inspector, and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a USPS Priority Mail Express package addressed to Bailey and the premises of his McGregor residence. Located on the premises was a loaded Remington model 870 shotgun. Having been previously convicted of a crime of violence, Bailey is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The USPS package that was searched contained 436 grams of methamphetamine – an estimated street value of $39,000. If convicted, Bailey faces up to 30 years in prison. His first court appearance is August 12, 2021.
