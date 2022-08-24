Thall confiscation

THC vape cartridges confiscated from a search conducted by local law enforcement. The cartridges are reportedly worth $18,000.

 Aitkin Itasca Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team photo

A 22-year-old Hill City man has been charged with fifth degree controlled substance crimes after officers representing several agencies reportedly located on Aug. 12 more than 400 THC vape cartridges at a residence in Hill City. Dominick Mitchel Thall, 22, Hill City, was taken into custody after law enforcement conducted the search and located the cartridges, reportedly worth $18,000.

The investigation was conducted by the Aitkin Itasca Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the United States Postal Service Postal Inspector, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hill City Police Department, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The AIM VCET was created in January 2022, receiving state grant funding, to investigate, identify and disrupt illegal drug activity within jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members.

