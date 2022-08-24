A 22-year-old Hill City man has been charged with fifth degree controlled substance crimes after officers representing several agencies reportedly located on Aug. 12 more than 400 THC vape cartridges at a residence in Hill City. Dominick Mitchel Thall, 22, Hill City, was taken into custody after law enforcement conducted the search and located the cartridges, reportedly worth $18,000.
The investigation was conducted by the Aitkin Itasca Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the United States Postal Service Postal Inspector, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hill City Police Department, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The AIM VCET was created in January 2022, receiving state grant funding, to investigate, identify and disrupt illegal drug activity within jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members.
Thall was released on his own recognizance and a court date was not available at press time. He has a prior record of petty misdemeanors that includes drug possession charges along with traffic and alcohol violations.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the three counties signed a joint powers agreement allowing law enforcement officers from Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office to seek out and conduct criminal investigations on those who are involved with violent crimes.
The AIM VCET requests that if any citizens in the three-county coverage area have concerns or information regarding ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes to please contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.
