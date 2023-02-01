A Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force investigation has resulted in a sex trafficker’s conviction and prison sentence, thanks in great part to the victim’s work to escape and the quick actions of a few Twin Cities metro area hotel employees.
Larry Eddie Konah (koe-nah) Jr., 26, was sentenced Jan. 19 in Ramsey County District Court to 41 months in prison. Konah is now in Department of Corrections custody.
Konah trafficked his victim out of several Twin Cities area hotels last summer, using sexual assaults and beatings to force her to engage in multiple daily encounters with sex buyers.
The situation went on for months until July 14 when the victim passed a note to hotel front desk staff without Konah’s knowledge. Staff recognized the situation and responded quickly. Law enforcement took Konah into custody a short time later.
“We applaud the victim for her brave attempt to alert hotel staff that she needed help,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “We also applaud hotel staff for recognizing the situation and acting quickly to alert law enforcement. We all must work together to bring an end to this terrible crime.”
The Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force conducted the investigation with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. BCA agents and victim advocates helped the victim receive recovery services.
The Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force provides statewide law enforcement response for the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Victims can get help by calling the Hotline at 888-373-7888 or send the text HELP to 233733.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911. To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.