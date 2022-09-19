The Minnesota State Patrol is turning up the heat on aggressive drivers by extending its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program through the end of the year. Motorists will continue to see a significant state patrol presence on freeways around the state while troopers focus on excessive speeding.  

“Our HEAT patrols are working. Fatalities are down nearly 10% from this time last year, but we’re still seeing too many deadly crashes and too many people driving dangerously,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “We’ve heard from Minnesotans that they want to see us on the roads and they want us to stop aggressive drivers. Through these patrols around the state, our troopers can do just that.”

