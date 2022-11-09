Her 2012 Aitkin High School graduating class motto by Abe Lincoln was, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years that count.”
Nicole Michelle Hammond was 28 years old when she was murdered at her workplace, Dubow Textiles in St. Cloud.
On the morning of Oct. 24, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to a parking lot of a business where the officers found Hammond lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted, however she died at the scene.
She was the object of Michael Jordan Carpenter’s unrequited “affection.” Carpenter, 36, St. Cloud, was charged with murder in the second degree for the shooting death of Hammond.
When officers searched Hammond’s phone, they found text messages between herself and Carpenter from the previous evening. She told him she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him and told him to “not make things uncomfortable at work.” Various co-workers informed the officers that Carpenter had made numerous advances toward Hammond which she repeatedly turned down over the previous month.
An obituary for Hammond in last week’s Aitkin Age said, “She was very proud of the fact that she was in the process of starting her own jewelry business.” Hammond was described as being a “very talented writer and also enjoyed working on her car with her father, Steve.” The obituary also said she enjoyed hiking, kayaking, photography, beading, traveling and the ocean.
Carpenter was booked into the Benton County Jail where he will be detained pending further proceedings.
INCREASING
AWARENESS
A relationship violence awareness walk is planned for Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Lake George, St. Cloud where people can walk in memory of Hammond. The walk is in her honor to help spread awareness that “No Means No” without harm. Donations and money raised from the event will go to Anna Marie’s Alliance, St. Cloud, to provide education, intervention and advocacy to those affected by relationship abuse.
Violence Free Minnesota has a website (www.vfmn.org) which contains information and reports on relationship abuse in the state. The group relies on news accounts and public information for its data collection according to its website. The 2021 report gave an overview of how many the group believes died from intimate partner violence and relationship abuse and also lists the bystanders/interveners death numbers.
In 2021, the report stated that at least 20 Minnesotans died from intimate partner violence and at least six bystanders/interveners died and at least 28 minor children were left without a parent due to intimate partner homicide. While the report shows victims being both men and women, the majority are women.
The report said, “At its core, relationship abuse is rooted in power, control, and oppression. People who abuse often use multiple tactics to maintain control over their partners - economic abuse, isolation, gaslighting, physical and sexual violence. Relationship abuse is not about someone losing their temper or “snapping” and lashing out at their partner(s) physically or verbally, it is about the need to control one’s intimate partner. Those who abuse feel a sense of entitlement over their partner(s) and believe threats and violence are acceptable ways to maintain control in an intimate relationship. Some abusers establish a final act of power and control over their partners by murdering them.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) said, “One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.”
How can people protect their personal boundaries? “No means no” should be straightforward when it comes to consent to being intimate, dating or even simply talking to someone. If someone doesn’t want to partake in advances, they shouldn’t have to. Violence and death should not be consequences for setting personal boundaries.
Aitkin County has a local domestic violence service provider, Healing Opportunity Provided Equally, also known as HOPE. Call HOPE at 218-927-2327 or 888-276-1720. People can also reach out to their doctor, church or counselor. If there is imminent risk to your safety, call 911.
Watch next week’s Aitkin Age for more information on relationship violence.
