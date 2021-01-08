Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Palisade area Dec. 27.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 510th Ln. in the Palisade area … burglary was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 334th Ln. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Dec. 24
A child matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a scam was reported on Hwy.65 in the McGregor area.
Friday, Dec. 25
A driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 169/320th Ln. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 480th St. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Trespass was reported on 270th Ln./302nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on W. Center Ave. in McGregor … theft was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported again on W. Center Ave in McGregor.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Someone was reported intoxicated on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … complaints about animals came from Lake Ave. in McGregor and 466th Ln. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Kestrel Ave. in Tamarack … suspicious activity was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Dec. 28
Something was reported abandoned on Kestrel Ave. in Tamarack … a runaway was reported on 190th St. in the Isle area.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
A disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … a gas drive-off was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City … harassment was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … ID theft was reported on 230th Ave. in the McGregor area … a driving complaint was issued on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor.
