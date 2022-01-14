There were three crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 169/480th St. in the Palisade area Dec. 29; on Lily Ave. /Goshawk St. in the McGregor area Jan. 1; and on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Jan. 2.
Fires
There was one fire alarm during the week on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin Jan. 3.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
A property matter was reported at city park in Aitkin … a domestic disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a domestic disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Dec. 30
A gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 331st Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Dec. 31
No reports.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Theft was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Henrietta Ave. SW/Main St. in Hill City ... a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Jan. 2
No reports.
Monday, Jan. 3
Suspicious activity was reported at McDonald’s in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … ID theft was reported on 678th St. in the Hill City area … a warrant was issued on 1st St NWin Aitkin.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd Ave. SE/2nd St. SE in Aitkin … a criminal matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … Suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … theft was reported on 3rd Ave. Se in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Pine St. N. in Hill City … a property matter was reported on 1st Ave. NW/3rd St. NW in Aitkin.
