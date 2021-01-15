Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week on Hwy. 65/220th Ave. in the McGregor area Dec. 30; on Hwy. 65/Pour Lewey’s in McGrath Dec. 30; on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area Jan. 1; and at Midwest Machinery in Aitkin Jan. 5.
Fires
There was one fire call made during the week from 512th Ln. in the McGregor area Jan. 4.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Daisy St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Nuthatch Ave. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Dec. 31
A gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 200 in Hill City … a neighbor complaint was issued on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a report of garbage came from 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 450th Ave./238th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Jan. 1
Theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Civil unrest was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … theft was reported on 215th Ln. in the Isle area.
Sunday, Jan. 3
An assault was reported on 479th St. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on 5th Ave. NW/4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Jan. 4
A property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … fraud was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
A Line 3 pipeline matter was reported on Loon Ave./Hedbom State in Aitkin County … a property matter was reported 531st Ln. in the McGegor area … garbage was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.