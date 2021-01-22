Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area Jan. 9; and on 366th St./196th Pl. in the McGregor area Jan. 9.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … an animal complaint was issued on 405th St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … fraud was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on 360th St. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Jan. 7
A disturbance was reported on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Palisade area … someone was reported intoxicated on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210/Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Friday, Jan. 8
Garbage was reported on 360th St./150th Ave. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Great River Rd. … a property matter was reported on Loon Ave. in the Jacobson area … theft was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported at an undisclosed location … something unwanted was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on W. Co. Line Rd. in the Hill City area.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Someone was reported intoxicated on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a Line 3 pipeline matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 169/370th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Driftwood St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 590th St./270th Ave. in the Palisade area.
Sunday, Jan. 10
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on 190th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Jan. 11
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … an assault was reported on 260th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … fraud was reported on 579th St. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported in McGregor.
