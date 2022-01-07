Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week: on Minnesota Ave. N./2nd St. in Aitkin Dec. 22; on Deer St./Oriole Ave. in the Aitkin area Dec. 23; on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin, Dec. 23; and on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin Dec. 25.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week on 170th Pl. in the McGregor area Dec. 27.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Theft was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 392nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Andrew Ln. in McGregor … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Dec. 23
A scam was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a child matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Dec. 24
A neighbor complaint was issued on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Maple Ave. NW in Hill City … vandalism was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Suspicious activity was reported on 485th St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … an assault was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a parking matter was reported on 2nd Ave. NW/4th St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Theft was reported on 350th Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 526th St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area.
Monday, Dec. 27
A domestic disturbance was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a neighbor complaint was issued on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a disturbance was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.