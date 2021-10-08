Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week: on Minnesota Ave. S./1st St. in Aitkin Sept. 24.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin Sept. 28.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Something was reported missing on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … an assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 202nd Ln. in the Isle area … theft was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area … theft was reported on 380th St. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 140th Pl. in the Sturgeon Lake area … harassment was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Sept. 24
Fraud was reported on 295th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 870th St. in the Hill City area … burglary was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area … a bad check was reported on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City … a tobacco violation was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
Saturday, Sept. 25
A juvenile issue was reported twice on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Suspicious activity was reported on Country Meadow Dr. in McGregor … burglary was reported on 318th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Sept. 27
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 2nd St. NE/7th Ave. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported at an undisclosed location in the McGregor area … an animal complaint was issued on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 280th St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 220th Ln. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on E. 2nd Ave. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Country Meadow Dr. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Warren St. N. in Tamarack.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
