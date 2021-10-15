Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week: on 2nd St. NE/7th Ave. NE in Aitkin Sept. 30; on Hwy. 210/Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area Oct. 1; on Lake Ave./Lily Ave. in the McGregor Oct. 2; on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area Oct. 5.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
A disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on Alder St. in Finlayson ... a civil matter was reported on Hesper St. in the McGregor area ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Sept. 30
A property matter was reported on 670th St. in the Hill City area ... a stop arm violation was reported on Lake Ave/486th Ln. in the McGregor area ... trespass was reported on 300th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on Jones Rd. in the McGrath area ... a scam was reported on 250th St. .in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Oct. 1
A property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 320th St./355th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on 427th St./320 Pl. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... ... a scam was reported on 250th St. .in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin ... an ATV matter was reported on 344th St. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a domestic matter was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... a child issue was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... theft was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area ... a property matter was reported on 380th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a gas drive off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin .. a domestic disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210/Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... something unwanted was reported on S. 1st St. in McGregor ... a threat was reported on S. 1st St. in McGregor ... something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 348th Pl. in the Hill City area ... theft was reported on 4th St. .SE in Aitkin ... something unwanted was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... trespass was reported on 670th St. in the Hill City area ... a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Monday, Oct. 4
A runaway was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGrath area ... an animal complaint was issued on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area ... fireworks were reported on 183rd St. in the Isle area ... a threat was reported on 170th St. in the McGrath area ... a disturbance was reported on Warren St. N. in Tamarack ... a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... a civil matter was reported on 251st Pl. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Suspicious activity was reported on Warren St. N. in Tamarack ... a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area ... theft was reported on Meadow Dr. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 117th St. in the Finlayson area ... a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor .. something unwanted was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... ID theft was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City ... theft was reported on 310th Pl. in the Palisade area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
