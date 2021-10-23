Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: on Kestrel Ave./500th Ln. in the Tamarack area Oct. 7; on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Oct. 9; and on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin Oct. 11
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Harassment was reported on 230th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... a stop arm violation was reported on Hwy. 169 ... theft was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area ... a runaway was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Suspicious activity was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. ... burglary was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a tobacco violation was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin.
Friday, Oct. 8
A disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... an assault was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area ... a probation violation was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on 365th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Soo Line Trail ... a disturbance was reported on 5th St. SE in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Someone was reported intoxicated on 180th St. in the Isle area ... a burglary in progress was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... a child matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Oct. 10
An underage matter was reported on 678th St. in the Hill City area ... a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... a domestic dispute was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 389th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Oct. 11
Someone was reported intoxicated in the Hill City area ... a juvenile matter was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area ... someone was reported intoxicated on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
A domestic dispute was reported on 385th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... an animal complaint was issued on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... an assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... an assault was reported on Conifer St. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 438th Ln. in the Palisade area.
