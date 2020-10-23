Crashes
There were six crashes during the week, at Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area Sept. 30; at Deer St./316th Ln. in the Aitkin area Sept. 30; at an undisclosed location in the Hill City area Oct. 3; on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area Oct. 5; on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area Oct. 8; and at an undisclosed location on Oct. 9.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
An animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … an animal complaint came from 170th St. in the McGrath area … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … garbage was reported on 370th Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 475th Ln. in the Tamarack area … a juvenile issue was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on a Hill City beach.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Suspicious activity was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area … something unwanted was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor.
Friday, Oct. 2
Suspicious activity was reported at Bill’s Sportsman’s Shop in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area … a juvenile matter was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area … an animal complaint was issued on Stoner Ave. in Hill City … trespass was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 … a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 355th Ave. … a driving complaint came from Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 298th St./Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 188th Pl. in the McGrath area.
Sunday, Oct. 4
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Lily Ave. in McGregor … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 200 E. in Hill City … theft was reported on Cedar St. in Hill City … burglary was reported on 337th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Oct. 5
Suspicious activity was reported on 435th St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
A disturbance was reported in Aitkin County … a burglary in progress was reported on 240th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 324th Pl. in the Isle area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW/1st St. in Aitkin.
