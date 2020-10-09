Crashes
There were five crashes during the week, at 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Sept. 25; at 2nd St. NE/Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin Sept. 26; on Goshawk St. in the Tamarack area Sept. 26; on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin Sept. 28; and on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area Sept. 28.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
An animal complaint was issued on 380th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 7th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, Sept. 24
A bad check was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a stop arm violation was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … ID theft was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … an animal complaint was issued on Maddy St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 328th Ave. in the Isle area … a driving complaint was issued on 3rd St. NW/6th Ave. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … burglary was reported on 365th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Sept. 25
A property matter was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area … theft was reported Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area …theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 420th Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Grove St. in the Palisade area… trespass was reported on 472nd St. in the Tamarack area … assault was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin … assault was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … assault was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a domestic dispute was reported on 250th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Sept. 27
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … trespass was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 637th Ln. in the Jacobson area … burglary was reported on 250th Pl./Dam Lake St. in the McGregor area … something was reported missing on Cook St. in Palisade … a disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area … a civil matter was reported on 315th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Sept. 28
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 475th Ln. in the Tamarack area … suspicious activity was reported on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 154th Pl. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 169/Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 380th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
A burglary in progress was reported on Lake Ave. in Hill City … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 650th Ln. in the Jacobson area … something was reported stolen on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … theft was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
