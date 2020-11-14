Crashes
There were three crashes during the week, at Hwy. 169/Hwy. 200 near Hill City Oct. 28; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Oct. 29; and on 450th St. in the McGregor area Nov. 1.
Fires
There was one fire alarm call on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin Nov. 2.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
A civil matter was reported on 374th Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … theft was reported on 330th St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Suspicious activity was reported on 385th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on W. Delling Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area … suspicious activity was reported on E. Center Ave. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Oct. 30
Suspicious activity was reported on Main St. in Palisade … a threat was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Theft was reported on 180th Ave. … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Daisy St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported at an undisclosed location in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Suspicious activity was reported on Tamarack Blvd E. in Tamarack.
Monday, Nov. 2
A disturbance was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … something was reported stolen on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area … a disturbance was reported at an undisclosed location in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Suspicious activity was reported on Main St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a stop arm violation was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.