Crashes
There were two crashes reported between Oct. 27-Nov. 9: on Minnesota Ave. N./2nd St. in Aitkin Oct. 29; and on 220th St. in the Aitkin area Oct. 31.
Fires
There was one fire call during that time: on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin Nov. 8.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a vulnerable person was reported on 160th Ln. in the McGrath area … an animal complaint was issued on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … fraud was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a scam was reported on 323rd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a runaway was reported on 478th Ln. in the McGregor area … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 590th St. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on 207th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Oct. 28
A runaway was reported on 255th Pl. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … complaints about animals were issued from Cedar St. N. in Hill City and Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the McGrath ara … a burglary in progress was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 6th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Friday, Oct. 29
A juvenile issue was reported on Cherry St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on S. 1st St. in McGregor.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Suspicious activity was reported on 198th Pl. in the McGregor area … a burglary was reported on 165th Pl. In the McGregor area … theft was reported at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Something unwanted was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … an animal complaint was issued on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a domestic disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Monday, Nov. 1
Something unwanted was reported at Country Meadow Inn in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 374th Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 5th St. NW/4th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Suspicious activity was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a burglary was reported on Dove St. in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy 65 in the McGrath area.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
A burglary was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area … a threat was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, Nov. 4
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … an assault was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … something was reported missing on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on Cedar St. N. in Hill City.
Friday, Nov. 5
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Tame Fish Lake Rd./440th in the Aitkin area … a bad check was reported on Hwy. 200 E. in the Hill City area.
Saturday, Nov. 6
A threat was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … theft was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, Nov. 7
A domestic dispute was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported on 230th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area.
Monday, Nov. 8
A car versus animal incident was reported on Dam Lake St./Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 365th St. in the McGregor area … an animal complaint was issued on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a neighbor matter was reported on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a domestic dispute was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a threat was reported on 420th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
No reports.
Crashes
There was one crash reported Nov. 10-16: on 310th Ave. in the Isle area Nov. 14.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
A drug offense was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported at an undisclosed location … a juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … something was reported stolen on 360th St. in the Aitkin area … something was reported missing on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Burglary was reported on 324th Pl. in the Isle area.
Friday, Nov. 12
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … something unwanted was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … a neighbor matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the McGrath area … a neighbor matter was reported on 329th St. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Nov. 13
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 250th St. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Nov. 14
A disturbance was reported on 320th Pl. in the Aitkin area … garbage was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Monday, Nov. 15
A disturbance was reported on 193rd Pl. in the McGregor area … two reports were made of an assault on 355th Ave. in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
A disturbance was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
