Crashes
There were four crashes during the week, on 1st St. NW/5th Ave. NW in Aitkin Nov. 11; on 1st St. NW/5th Ave. NW in Aitkin Nov. 12; on Minnesota Ave. S/2nd St in Aitkin Nov. 13; and on Minnesota Ave. N/2nd St. in Aitkin Nov. 16.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Theft was reported on Goshawk St. in the Tamarack area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Goshawk St. in the Tamarack area … noise was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Nov. 12
No reports.
Friday, Nov. 13
Suspicious activity was reported on 282nd Ln. /303Pl. in the Aitkin area … a drug offense was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 … suspicious activity was reported on Airport Rd. in Hill City … a neighbor matter was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area.
Saturday, Nov. 14
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 245th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Someone intoxicated was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a car versus animal incident was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Nov. 16
A property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Grouse St. in the Palisade area … a property matter was reported on Henrietta Ave. SW in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on Pine St. N. in Hill City … someone was reported intoxicated on 480th St./216th Pl. in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
A disturbance was reported on 220th St. in the Isle area … a threat was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … vandalism was reported on S. Main St. in McGregor.
