Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week: on 309th St. in the Aitkin area Nov. 24; and on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area Nov. 26.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
A scam was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor.
Friday, Nov. 26
Suspicious activity was reported on Alder St. in Finlayson … a scam was reported on 382nd Pl. in the Palisade area.
Saturday, Nov. 27
A property matter was reported on 270th St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 225th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Suspicious activity was reported on 417th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on Linden Ave. NE in Hill City … suspicious activity was reported on 330th St. in the McGregor area … a pursuit was reported on Hwy. 169/Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Nov. 29
A property matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … report of a firearm came from the Esquagamah Lake area.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
An animal complaint was issued on 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
