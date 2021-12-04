Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week: on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area Nov. 20.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 235th Ln. in the Aitkin area Nov. 18.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Fraud was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a road hazard was reported on 100th Ave. in the Tamarack area ... harassment was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a threat was reported on 320th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... harassment was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Thursday, Nov. 18
An animal complaint was issued on 700th Ln. in the Jacobson area ... a call about weapons came from 160th Ln. in the McGrath area ... suspicious activity was reported on 218th Pl. in the McGregor area ... A domestic dispute was reported on 285th Ln. in Aitkin County.
Friday, Nov. 19
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... harassment was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a threat was reported on W. County Line Rd. in the Hill City area ... a scam was reported on 425th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a civil matter was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 450th St. in the McGregor area ... trespass was reported on Grove St. in Palisade.
Saturday, Nov. 20
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 207th Pl/Lake Ave. in Aitkin County .. fraud was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on 412th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Burglary was reported on Pacific St. NW in Aitkin ... a bad check was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... a runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a report of weapons came from 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on W. County Line Rd. in the Hill City area ... a property matter was reported on 160th Ln. in the McGrath area.
Monday, Nov. 22
A pursuit was reported on Rail Dr./Nokay Lake Rd in the Deerwood area ... suspicious activity was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin ... fraud was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
