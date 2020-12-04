Fires
There was one fire call during the week at 300th Pl. in the Aitkin area Nov. 22.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Shooting was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 480th St. in the Palisade area … something unwanted was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … theft was reported on 210th St. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210/Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Suspicious activity was reported on 188th Ave./473rd St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area … a child matter was reported in Aitkin County … suspicious activity was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Nov. 20
A disturbance was reported on 185th St. in the Isle area … trespass was reported on 160th Ln. in the McGrath area … suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Nov. 21
A driving complaint was issued on 480th St./240th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Monday, Nov. 23
Suspicious activity was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a domestic dispute was reported on Hesper St. in McGregor … an animal complaint was issued on 465th Ln. in the McGregor area … an animal complaint was issued on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a car versus animal incident was reported on 310th Ave. in the Isle area.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
An ATV matter was reported on Nature Ave./560th St. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin.
