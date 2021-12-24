Crashes
There were four crashes reported during Dec. 1-14: on 4th St. SE in Aitkin Dec. 3; on 390th Ave. in the Aitkin area Dec. 6; on Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area Dec.7; and on 180th Ave. in the McGregor area Dec. 13.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
ID theft was reported on 290th St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. SE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Something was reported stolen on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … theft was reported on Grove St/Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … a civil matter was reported on 385th Ave. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on 228th St. in the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Dec. 3
A domestic dispute was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … an assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a runaway was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor aarea … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 200th Ave/460th St. in the McGregor area … a stop arm violation was reported on Hwy. 210/328th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a domestic disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Dec. 4
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Tame Fish Lake Rd/436th in the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on 150th St. in the McGrath area … a neighbor matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … a civil matter was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Burglary was reported on 490th St. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Dec. 6
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on Gill St. S. in Hill City.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area … a scam was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 4h St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
An animal complaint was issued on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Minnesosta Ave. S. in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … something was reported missing on 6th Ave. SE in Aitkin … a runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Dec. 9
A disturbance was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City … a threat was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area … ID theft was reported on 478th Ln. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … an ATV matter was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Dec. 10
A domestic dispute was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … a civil matter was reported on Alder St. in Finlayson … something was reported missing on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Dec. 12
A disturbance was reported on E. Delling Ave. in McGregor … harassment was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Monday, Dec. 13
A property matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a burglary in progress was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Something unwanted was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … two reports of a property matter came from 160th Ln. in the McGrath area … a juvenile issue was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin.
