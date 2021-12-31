Crashes
There were five crashes reported during the week: on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area Dec. 17; on Deer St. in the Aitkin area Dec. 17; on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area Dec. 19; on Service Dr. in Hill City Dec. 20; and on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Dec. 21.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City Dec. 21.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
A runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a child matter was reported on 270th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile matter was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Something was reported missing on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a civil matter was reported on 376th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 293rd Pl. in the Aitkin area ... fraud was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Dec. 17
An animal complaint was issued on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... fraud was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Country Meadow Dr. in McGregor.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Theft was reported on 443rd Ln. in the Palisade area ... a property matter was reported on 480th St/226th Pl. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a domestic disturbance was reported on 630th Ln. in the Hill City area ... harassment was reported on Main St. N. in Tamarack ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Someone was reported intoxicated on 270th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... an assault was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City ... harassment was reported in Aitkin County ... trespass was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Monday, Dec. 20
A disturbance was reported on 443rd Ln. in the Palisade area ... a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... shooting was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
A property matter was reported on 392nd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
