Crashes
There was one crash during the week at Hwy. 169/430th St. in the Aitkin area Dec. 1.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week at Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area on Nov. 29.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
An animal complaint was issued on 465th Ln. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 330th Ave. in the Palisade area.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Suspicious activity was reported on 443rd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a neighbor complaint was issued on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … something unwanted was reported on 190th St. in the Isle area.
Friday, Nov. 27
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 310th Ave. in the Isle area … a disturbance was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a burglary in progress was reported on 328th Ave. in the Isle area.
Saturday, Nov. 28
No reports.
Sunday, Nov. 29
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … theft was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area … theft was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … something unwanted was reported at the 40 Club Inn in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Nov. 30
Suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 310th Ln. in Aitkin County.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on Country Meadow Dr. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 180th St. in Aitkin County … someone was reported intoxicated on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 115th Ln. in the Isle area.
