Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week at 270th Ave. in the Palisade area Jan. 27; and on 400th Ave./Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area Jan. 29.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week at 1st Ave. SW in Aitkin Jan. 27.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Something was reported stolen on 320th St./456th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 4th St. NE in Aitkin … an assault was reported on Linden Ave. NE in Hill City … a neighbor complaint was issued on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin.
Thursday, Jan. 28
A threat was reported on Conifer St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Friday, Jan. 29
Trespass was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 508th Ln. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Minnesota Ave. S/1st St. Aitkin.
Saturday, Jan. 30
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … shooting was reported on 210th St. in the Isle area.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Trespass was reported at an undisclosed location.
Monday, Feb. 1
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on Andrew Ln. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
A property matter was reported on 181st Pl. in the McGregor area … a car versus animal incident was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
A disturbance was reported on 486th Ln. in the McGregor area … a domestic dispute was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 497th Ln. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on 427th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
