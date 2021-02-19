Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week at Hwy. 65 near McGregor Feb. 5; and on Grouse St. in the McGregor area Feb. 6.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... ID theft was reported on E. Albert Ave. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a stop arm violation was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Thursday, Feb. 5
A drug offense was reported on 222nd. Pl./537th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a driving compalint was issued on 2nd St. in McGregor ... a child matter was reported on 188th Pl. in the McGrath area ... suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... fraud was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Feb. 6
A driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Tame Fish Lake Rd./Hwy. 169 ... an animal complaint was issued on 364th Pl. in the McGregor area ... a juvenile matter was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area ... an animal complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported in the Hill City area.
Saturday, Feb. 7
Suspicious activity was reported on Quadna Ave. SW in Hill City ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Feb. 8
A civil matter was reported on 382nd Pl. in the Palisade area ... a scam was reported on 220th St. in the Isle area ... a disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 1st Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Feb. 10
Suspicious activity was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area.
