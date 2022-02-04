Crashes
There were four crashes reported during Jan. 6-26: on 2nd St. NE/1st Ave NE in Aitkin on Jan. 11; on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin Jan. 12; at an undisclosed location on Jan. 15; and on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area Jan. 20.
Fires
There were two fire calls during Jan. 6-26: on 365th Ln. in the McGregor area Jan. 14; and Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area Jan. 23.
Thursday, Jan. 6
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 410th St./365the Ave. in the Aitkin area … a tobacco violation was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a scam was reported on 213th Ln. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … ID theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 278th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Jan. 7
A disturbance was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City.
Saturday, Jan. 8
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 321st Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 630th Ln. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Harassment was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a probation violation was reported on 172nd Pl. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Jan. 10
A property matter was reported on Southgate Dr in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 380th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Suspicious activity was reported on 202nd Ln. in the Isle area … two reports of a court order matter were reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Fraud was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … a car versus animal incident was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 287th Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Jan. 13
A property matter was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a road hazard was reported on 290 St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Linden Ave NE in Hill City.
Friday, Jan. 14
A juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a juvenile issue was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 278th Ln. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Linden Ave. NW in Hill City.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a court order issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Lily Ave. in McGregor.
Sunday, Jan. 16
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 285th Ln/Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 420th Ave. in the Swatara area.
Monday, Jan. 17
A property matter was reported on 120th Ln./11th Ave. in the Finlayson area.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
A drug offense was reported at an undisclosed location in the county … ID theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … a juvenile issue was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
A disturbance was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin … fraud was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a scam was reported on 169th Ave. In the McGregor area.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Someone was reported intoxicated on Hwy. 200 in the Jacobson area … theft was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … trespass was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area … a civil matter was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area … fraud was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 193rd Pl. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Jan. 21
A property matter was reported on 193rd Pl. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Surgeon Lake area … an assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area … burglary was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, Jan. 22
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Partridge Ave/285th Ln. in the Aitkin area … something was reported stolen on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Jan. 23
No reports.
Monday, Jan. 24
No reports.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Something unwanted was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area.
