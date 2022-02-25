There were three crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 169/395th St. in the Aitkin area Feb. 11; on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area Feb. 12; and on 418th Ave./Daisy St. in the Aitkin area Feb. 15.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the week: at 480th St. in the Palisade area Feb. 14.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Theft was reported on 218th Ln. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported at the Arthyde gravel pit in Arthyde … suspicious activity was reported on 187th Ave. in the McGregor area … fraud was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Feb. 10
An assault was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Feb. 11
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a pedestrian matter was reported on 4th St.SE/3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, Feb. 12
An assault was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Suspicious activity was reported on 480th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Feb. 14
Fraud was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Marconi St. in Palisade … a gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported on 370th Ln. in the McGregor area … a juvenile matter was reported on 291st Pl. in the Palisade area … a runaway was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Burglary was reported on Main St. in McGregor … a drug offense was reported in Onamia … a threat was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … garbage was reported on 422nd Pl./352nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 370th Ln. in the McGregor area.
