Fires
There were two fire calls during the week on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Feb. 12; and on Kestrel Ave. in the McGrath area Feb. 12.
Thursday, Feb. 11
ID theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... a scam was reported on Stoner Ave. SE in Hill City ... fraud was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area ... a civil matter was reported on 380th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... an animal complaint was issued on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area ... harassment was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Feb. 12
An assault was reported on Greenfield Ave. SE in Hill City ... a domestic disturbance was reported on Conifer St. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Feb. 13
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area ... a distrubance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a complaint about noise came from Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... a child matter was reported on 230th Ave. in the McGrath area ... something unwanted was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Feb. 15
An animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 65 ... a disturbance was reported on 182nd St. in the Isle area.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Burglary was reported at Mille Lacs Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.